Tata Sky partners with Technicolor to move its Set-Top Box manufacturing to India

Strengthening the ‘Make in India’ ambition with most subscribers, one of India’s leading DTH players, Tata Sky, has joined hands with Technicolor to develop Set-Top Boxes for the Indian market that will be manufactured and distributed within the country.

Commenting on this occasion, Tata Sky MD and CEO Harit Nagpal said, “As the world adjusts with the rapid changes emerging due to the recent effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Sky and Technicolor Connected Home are realigning production of a group of set-top boxes (STBs) to India by early 2021.”

The shift in production and supply chain operations, according to the two companies, will streamline the manufacture and delivery of STBs to consumers in India, and further strengthen the longstanding collaboration that has been in place between Technicolor and Tata Sky.

“Working with Tata Sky to move set-top box production to India will better serve this important market. It is yet another example of Technicolor’s best-in-class supply chain, which remains flexible and adaptable. This is especially valuable in volatile situations, such as those created by COVID-19. Our supply chain capabilities have proven to be a strategic asset as we offer multiple options to our customers. We remain committed to minimising risk and total cost of ownership for services providers around the world,” added Technicolor Connected Home president Luis Martinez-Amago.