VES Autodesk Ask me Anything Pros Tell All is all set to host Digital Domain Creative Director & VFX supervisor Aruna Inversin

VFX enthusiasts, anchors aweigh! VES – Autodesk Ask me Anything Pros Tell All is all set to host Digital Domain creative director and VFX supervisor Aruna Inversin for an insightful session on digital humans, game development, traditional media, experiential projects.

They shared, “Aruna Inversin specialises in direction, creative direction, visual effects supervision and real-time supervision for real-time immersive content and experiential technology. He received a VES Award nomination for ‘Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project’ for his work on Nike’s ‘The Neymar Jr. Experience’ as well as two Emmy Nominations in 2000 and 2001.”

VES – Autodesk Ask me Anything Pros Tell All features successful VFX pros of diverse backgrounds who share exclusive insights behind their career highlights, as well as hurdles and lessons learned throughout their journey. They also delve into the various career choices available in this ever-evolving world of visual effects.

To date, Inversin has nearly 50 film and television credits to his name in addition to a dozen VR experiences and more than 10 cinematic game trailers. Recently, Inversin worked on the highly anticipated VR project with TIME called “The March” a groundbreaking immersive exhibit that recreates one of the most iconic moments in American history, the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Inversin continues to develop real-time solutions for digital humans, game development, traditional media, experiential projects that encompass location-based events and mixed reality deliverables and anything that runs in real-time.

We’re sure the dream of bridging the uncanny valley will soon be a reality with experts like Inversin unlocking the next level each day. It will be hosted on 6 October 2020 at 11:00am (PDT).