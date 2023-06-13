Technicolor Creative Studios today announces that Mark Benson, former SVP, has been appointed president of The Mill, its business line dedicated to the production of ground-breaking advertising, branded content and interactive marketing solutions.

With last years’ merger complete, Benson is charged with leading the business forwards with a future-facing approach, building the next legacy for The Mill. As the industry evolves at a pace, The Mill is uniquely placed to harness its creative power, exploring new forms of creative expression and providing solutions and opportunities for clients and brands.

Under Benson’s leadership, the studio will continue to utilise new technologies, in combination with the best talent, to deliver content and experiences across multiple platforms and every size of screen, from apps to 3D billboards. From VFX, creative production, design, and experience, The Mill’s portfolio of activities prioritises creative excellence, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and what is believable.

The Mill (VFX) and The Mill+ activities will now work and report into the regional studios’ respective MDs, who in turn will report to Benson.

Technicolor Creative Studios CEO Caroline Parot said, “I am excited to welcome Mark to this position, where he will harness The Mill’s outstanding creative heritage to craft more memorable and provocative work and challenge the status quo. Working with content creators around the world, we’ll continue to enhance and accelerate clients’ needs, realising our vision for crafting boundary-pushing content. I also would like to thank Josh Mandel for his outstanding leadership of The Mill over the last four years, the strategy he has set in place, and for his work in unifying The Mill brand.”

Mark Benson

The Mill president Mark Benson said, “In my new role, I will focus on empowering The Mill’s creative, technology and production talent – creating a new legacy for the future. Mill colleagues will have the opportunity to thrive in varied creative environments thanks to our studios around the world in Amsterdam, Bangalore, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, Paris, Seoul, and Shanghai. I am very excited about the unlimited potential for The Mill to continue to be a thought leader and trailblazer across the globe.”

Recent work continues to showcase the opportunities that lie ahead for The Mill in the technological sphere. Building on its heritage of creature and character animation, The Mill+ worked with Mill talent across Creative Production, Design, Experience, and VFX to forge HBO’s House of the Dragon DracARys app, which used AR to allow fans to nurture their own sophisticated, responsive, and programmatic virtual dragon. In addition, the VFX team created a series of showstopping 2D and 3D billboards rising over iconic locations including New York’s Times Square, London’s Piccadilly Circus and Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall.