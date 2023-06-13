Reckoning Esports has entered India’s first franchised esports league, the Skyesports Masters CS:GO.

The Mumbai-based esports organisation is set to be one of the eight franchised teams competing for a share of the Rs 2 crores prize pool in India’s biggest gaming tournament.

Reckoning Esports will be signing a five-man roster for the Skyesports Masters. Besides this, the team will also be picking up two players from the open-for-all Skyesports cafe qualifiers which are happening across 20 cities in the country. Registrations for it are currently live on the official Skyesports Masters’ website.

The Skyesports Masters, with its franchised format and grassroots-level cafe qualifiers, are aligned with the vision of Reckoning Esports to give underdog athletes a chance to excel. The organisation believes in an extensive scouting process for all of its esports rosters and the Skyesports Masters grassroots-level cafe qualifier program allows Reckoning to do just that.

Commenting on joining the Skyesports Masters and signing a CS:GO lineup, Reckoning Esports founder Sharang Naicker said, “The Skyesports Masters CS:GO is an amazing initiative by Shiva and is a league which looks out for the teams to generate profit or at least break even. The format is very exciting and will truly help in reviving the CS:GO industry of the country. The long-term vision of Reckoning Esports for the first-person title is to make a team that competes at the highest level in the region as well as becomes a representative for South Asia in global tournaments.”

The Skyesports Masters is set to begin on 1 July with an exhilarating league stage which will happen until 17 August. From here, the top four teams will advance to the Skyesports Masters Playoffs, which will be an on-ground LAN event on 26 and 27 August.



Commenting on Reckoning Esports being a part of the Skyesports Masters, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “When I pitched the idea to Sharang about a franchised league which looks at scouting talent from the grassroots, he was immediately onboard. I have immense respect for organisations like Reckoning Esports which believes in picking up rising talent and giving them a chance to compete. I look forward to associating with them in the long term and reviving Counter-Strike (CS:GO) in India.”