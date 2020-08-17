ReDefine appoints PC Vikram to head their newly launched Pre-Production Services

Vikram will oversee operations involving concept art, storyboarding, pre-visualization and virtual production at the VFX and animation company ~

ReDefine, the visual effects and animation services company, has announced the appointment of PC Vikram to head their newly launched Pre-Production services. His installation at the head of the department will see him helm a full range of services that include concept art, storyboarding, pre-visualization and virtual production, leveraging DNEG’s market leading technology infrastructure across these fields.

“Our clients are increasingly turning to ReDefine to get involved earlier in the production process, and this early collaboration brings efficiencies throughout the lifecycle of the project. I’m delighted to welcome Vikram to the team to head up this new offering. He brings many years of experience in animation, films and games and he will be a great asset as we partner with our clients to help develop their projects,” said Redefine Global Head Rohan Desai.

Vikram joins ReDefine as the Head of Pre-Production based in the company’s Mumbai studio. Prior to joining ReDefine, Vikram enjoyed a stellar 25-year career as an art director, story-writer and animation supervisor working for reputed global production studios such as Disney, Dreamworks, Nickelodeon, Technicolor, Zynga and Square Enix, where he contributed tobig gaming franchises.

Speaking about the move, Vikram said, “I am delighted to be joining ReDefine at this pivotal time in its development. ReDefine is working on some of the biggest projects in the markets that it serves, and I can’t wait to start exploring the potential of developing concepts in this brave new era of virtual production.”

ReDefine is currently in production on the epic Bollywood blockbuster ‘Brahmastra’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Other projects include ‘Kung Fury 2’ starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael Fassbender, ‘Sweet Girl’ starring Jason Momoa, ‘83’ starring Ranveer Singh and the latest season of ‘The 100’. Animation projects currently in production at ReDefine include ‘The Silk Road Rally’ and ‘Rock Dog 2’.