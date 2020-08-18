Prithviraj announces India’s first virtually produced movie

Prithviraj plays a warrior in the film expected to be produced using virtual reality techniques. The popular actor whose stated mission is to transform Malayalam cinema is also a director, producer and distributor of films. (Photos | Instagram – therealprithvi)

South star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday announced that he is gearing up to feature in a multilingual project touted to be India’s first film to be “shot completely in virtual production”.

Prithviraj, 37, took to Twitter to share the first look of the film, which features him as a warrior.

“This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell! Stay tuned for updates!” the actor wrote, without going into details.

Virtual Production is an innovation advanced by Technicolor that allows filmmakers to lay out and establish a film in a digital environment before going on a physical set using a combination of immersive technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality as well as CGI and game-engine technologies, allowing filmmakers to see their scenes unfold as they are composed and captured on set.

The as-yet-untitled movie announced by Prithviraj will be directed by Gokulraj Baskar who also came up with its concept, and will release in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The nationwide lockdown had forced theatres to remain shut since March and also put a halt on film and TV shoots across India but virtual production is proving to be a game changer

The actor-producer will be next seen in the Malayalam survival drama “Aadujeevitham”.