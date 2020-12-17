Marvel Studios announces new series ‘Legends’ starting with Wanda and Vision on 8 Jan. 2021

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is continuing to expand Phase Four with new titles! After announcing a number of exciting titles at Disney’s Investor Day, Marvel Studios has now announced a new series titled Legends.

It will show the most iconic moments from the MCU, starting with two episodes featuring Wanda Maximoff and Vision, premiering on 8 January 2021 on Disney+!

In addition to Marvel Studios’ WandaVision landing on Disney+ on 15 January, 2021, this ongoing series will dive deeper into the stories of MCU’s most compelling characters.

Legends will showcase individual characters viewers have come to know and love over the years and revisit some of their most iconic moments. It will kick off by highlighting how Wanda and Vision’s interconnected paths led them both here.

The official synopsis reads:

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Legends explores Wanda’s story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most.

On the other hand, born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.