Planeta Junior launches online Pucca store

Planeta Junior is launching the Pucca Store across Europe. Her daring, boldness, fun, maturity, zero prejudices and great message of love

based on ‘being yourself’ have made iconic Korean character Pucca a star among children and Millenials.

The Pucca Store allows her fans to find exclusive Pucca fashion, design ware and accessories: from T-shirts and hoodies, to socks, mugs, mobile cases, tote bags and caps. The range of existing products is enhanced by themed collections for key dates, like the exclusive Christmas collection now available across Europe on the Pucca Store.

Having achieved over 324 million YouTube views and around 1.3 million social networks followers, Pucca has a global presence and recently premiered her season three.

Pucca is the lifestyle brand created by South Korean company Vooz, based on the iconic character who was a hit in 170 countries. Planeta Junior, a Grupo Planeta and De Agostini company, which creates and does marketing for family entertainment content and brands, also develops and produces entertainment content with international content creation companies, including ZAG Animation, On Animation, SuperProd, Kotoc, Cottonwood, Studio 100, Animoka, Mobo, and SAMG.