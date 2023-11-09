Pune-based content production and post-production company Digikore Studios has released its half-year results for the fiscal year 23-24 on 8 November 2023. The company achieved a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 614.72 lakhs, with half year revenue standing at Rs 24.78 lakhs.

According to the studio, its recent Initial Public Offering (IPO) was a success, attracting 243 times the subscription and bids worth Rs 5,411 crores. The retail segment of the IPO was subscribed 370 times, generating bids worth Rs 3,555 crore, the studio said. Following its listing, Digikore Studios shares made a debut, listing with a 58 per cent premium at Rs 270 on the NSE SME. As of 9 November 2023, the share price stands at Rs 308.

The company stated that in terms of financial performance, it has been consistently growing, with YoY PAT growth at 202 per cent and YoY revenue growth at 47 per cent as compared to HY 22-23. It boasts a remarkable EPS of Rs. 45.70 and PAT margin of 24.80 per cent.

Alongside these growth figures, the studio successfully produced the world’s first angel investment show on OTT, Indian Angels. Launched on Jio Cinema, Indian Angels offers a unique premise that allows viewers to invest in the participating startups alongside six accomplished business leaders.

Digikore Studios is known for delivering VFX services for streaming, television, film, commercials and virtual production. Catering to clients across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Digikore Studios holds the distinction of being security cleared by entertainment giants like TPN, Disney / Marvel, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Paramount, Warner, and Sony.