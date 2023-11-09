BBC Studios Kids & Family have revealed that a special extended episode of award-winning TV sensation Bluey will premiere globally next year on Disney+ and ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation).

“The Sign” is an extra-long episode of the TV show Bluey, with a run time of 28 minutes. It is penned by Bluey creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti will reprise their roles as the voices of Bandit and Chilli Heeler.

Ludo Studio, producers of the animated TV series Bluey, said, “We’re so excited to share that a 28-minute special episode is coming in 2024. There’ll be lots of laughs, exciting guest voices, and definitely a few tears.”

Henrietta Hurford-Jones, commissioner & executive producers of Bluey for BBC Studios Kids & Family, added, “This extended episode allows room to explore the world, characters, and breadth of Bluey even further. Existing fans will love it and it will be a great introduction to this incredible show for new audiences.”

Since launching in Australia in 2018, Bluey has gained millions of fans around the world; widely lauded for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of family life and celebration of play. Celebrity fans include Eva Mendes, Natalie Portman, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who have all appeared in the show in cameo roles.

The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her mum, dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

The series has enjoyed critical success at home and abroad, winning a 2022 Bafta Children & Young People Award in the International category, and picked up its fourth consecutive AACTA Best Children’s Programme award – in addition to an International Emmy and numerous craft and production awards around the world.

Jointly commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family, Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia.

The series streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television. In its native Australia, the show goes out on ABC.