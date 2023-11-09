The Pokémon Company International announced today that BBC will broadcast Pokémon Horizons: The Series in UK in December. The series explores new wonders and makes fascinating discoveries about the Pokémon world.

The first six episodes of Pokémon Horizons: The Series will air in December on iPlayer and CBBC. The UK will be one of the first countries or regions in the world to premiere the series, which originally debuted in April in Japan.

It is the first time the BBC will broadcast a brand-new series of the Pokémon franchise, following Pokémon’s BBC debut in 2021, when the corporation acquired a fest of Pokémon animation for fans in the brand’s 25th anniversary year: all 189 episodes of Pokémon the Series: Diamond and Pearl, 142 episodesof Pokémon the Series: Black & White for iPlayer, 145 episodes of Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon along with eight feature-length movies for iPlayer and CBBC.

All previous 25 seasons of Pokémon animation have focused on the adventures of Ash and Pikachu, but now that Ash has finally become a World Champion, the stage is set for an exciting new journey in Pokémon Horizons: The Series, which features Liko and Sprigatito along with Roy and Fuecoco.

Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that’s determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn’t on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the world-renowned BBC to bring this hugely anticipated new season to UK viewers, free to air,” said The Pokémon Company International international business senior vice president Emily Arons.

CBBC senior head of commissioning Sarah Muller said, “We know families love the world of Pokémon and we can’t wait to bring this all-new Pokémon animated adventure to the home of children’s programming in the UK and just in time for the festive season!”

Pokémon animation is broadcast in more than 160 countries and regions in more than 30 languages. The first 25 seasons spanned more than 1,200 episodes and 25 full-length movies.