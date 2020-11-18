Get creative with lighting; golden to chance to win V-ray, Corona licenses, Chaos Cloud credits

Chaos Group recently announced a student rendering contest titled ‘Illumination’ wherein students will get a chance to win V-ray, Corona licenses, Chaos Cloud credits and much more.

Touted to give more lighting options, V-Ray and Corona’s latest features are built to allow students to bring out their absolute best. With this rendering challenge, Chaos Group aims to make the community aware of the potential of these software updates.

On their website, they shared, “You could produce a moody character study lit with a single 40-watt bulb, tap into a perfect golden-hour sunset for a tranquil architectural scene or journey to a distant galaxy and discover what it would be like to catch some rays under two suns. Submit your best work for a chance to win an awesome prize package.”

Credits – Chaos Group

Students must submit their best renders using any software to model their vision but they will have to render in V-Ray or Corona, on any platform with a legitimately acquired license. Computer graphics students all around the world who are currently enrolled in an accredited program or course can take part in this contest.

Submit your entry here: https://www.chaosgroup.com/illumination#submit



If they don’t already have access to V-Ray or Corona as part of their program or course, they can take advantage of the free fully featured trials for V-Ray and Corona Renderer to participate in this student rendering contest.



Dos and Don’ts: https://www.chaosgroup.com/illumination/rules



The judging panel will choose a grand-prize winner and share up to 12 finalists on Chaos Group’s Facebook Page. The public will have the opportunity to select their winner from the 12 finalists. The winning image will be the artwork that gets the most likes; the next three projects with the most likes will be awarded runner-up prizes.

Students can submit their entries from 1 September to 30 November 2020. Finalists will be announced on 11 December 2020. The winners will be announced on 17 December 2020.

For more information, you can visit the official page.