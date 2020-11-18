HyperX and Blizzard Entertainment team up to celebrate the launch of ‘World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’

HyperX is teaming up with Blizzard Entertainment for a live stream event to celebrate the launch of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Blizzard’s new expansion for its acclaimed multiplayer online role-playing game. WoW fans can join the Into the Shadowlands event through HyperX’s Twitch channel on 20 November 2020 at 6 pm GMT for hours of entertainment leading up to the expansion’s 23 November release.

HyperX will play host to familiar WoW faces, musicians, voice actors, Blizzard developers, esports players, and more to explore the ins and outs of the Shadowlands. During the event, HyperX will be offering viewers the chance to win great prizes that will support them on their journey through the wondrous realms of Azeroth’s afterlife.

“As long-standing partners with Blizzard Entertainment, we are excited to offer our #HyperXFamily the chance to celebrate this amazing franchise’s latest expansion pack three days ahead of its release. We believe that all gamers play better with HyperX. Our prize giveaway during the live Twitch stream will ensure that a lucky few will have the ultimate personalisation experience when playing World of Warcraft: Shadowlands,” said HyperX head of global gaming partnerships Jessany Van’t Hoff.

One of the highly anticipated features coming to World of Warcraft with Shadowlands is the all-new character-customisation options, including a wide range of hair and facial designs, which will enable players to enhance the look of their characters. Reflecting this deeper in-game customisation, HyperX’s NGenuity software enables gamers to personalise their gaming gear not only with specialised commands but also to match RGB lighting with their customised WoW characters.