Bombay Shaving Company’s new advert makes creative use of VFX

Bombay Shaving Company

Adverts are upping their creativity game with the help of visual effects in a variety of ways. Recently, The Bombay Shaving Company launched a rather unique video campaign across social media, using VFX to depict the imagery.

The ad for the brand’s Defender for Her razor is about a common dilemma faced by woman this year during the lockdown. During a call, Roadies fame Bani J relays her need to get a quick fix grooming solution to her co-star Manvi Gagroo.

Bombay Shaving Company

With pandemic-led lockdowns, the salons have been shut for a while as a part of a preventive measure, leading everyone around the world scrambling to get their grooming fix in alternative ways.

With the help of VFX, the imagery depicts the razor being passed through the screen and Bani J thanking her for “Shaving her day”



Eipi Media founder and CEO Rohit Reddy shared the VFX aspect of the razor coming out of the screen took hours of trial and error. He shares, “This being our first attempt meant putting in long hours to bridge the gap between concept and execution. Until now, the VFX was limited to the movie screens and requires chroma key technology. In this video we did not use any green screen or chroma set up. “



With adverts making copious use of VFX to sell products these days, it will be interesting to behold the changing landscape of the advertising industry in the days to come.