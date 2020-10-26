9stacks to host Raina Freeroll tournament on 27 October 2020

9stacks recently signed up Suresh Raina as their brand ambassador and to celebrate it, 9stacks is organising a special “Raina Freeroll Tournament” on 27 October 2020 at 7 pm. The pool prize money is one lakh rupee and the entry is free for all.

9stacks co-founder Sudhir Kamath says, “It’s been a month since we roped Raina as our brand ambassador for 9stacks and we are super delighted to see the response we have received from our users both existing and new ones. To celebrate this occasion, we are conducting this ‘Raina freeroll’ tournament.”

The partnership with Suresh Raina will see the cricketer in the brand’s upcoming campaigns and promote 9stacks through various engagement activities.

Raina will anchor the brand with his sports charisma and help in creating a higher brand recall amongst the key target audience.