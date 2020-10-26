Google Pay launches virtual travel game ‘Go-India’

Google Pay, the UPI payment gateway has launched a virtual travel game, Go-India, that will enable users to win virtual city tickets and other grand prizes. AbhiBus will be among the brands that will feature on Google Pay’s Go-India campaign.

This virtually integrated game will allow users to cover cities on the map and win city tickets that they can use to unlock a surprise AbhiBus voucher or exchange with their friends.

This strategic tie-up is a demand driven initiative with the e-commerce users during this festive season who prefer Google Pay as their preferred mode of payment. AbhiBus is already witnessing a spike in bookings by 100 per cent in the past two to three weeks amidst the festive season. This move will further enable AbhiBus customers across Tier one, two and three cities to win attractive offers who use Google Pay platform to book bus tickets.

Speaking on this move, AbhiBus chief operating officer Rohit Sharma said, “The past few months have really paused every individual’s lives and amidst the festivity, this move is a comprehensive step towards enabling them to travel with a smile and to show our commitment in engaging with them further. Google Pay has been the most preferred mode of UPI payment gateway for our customers and with this; we foresee a spike of around 200 per cent in engagement during Dussehra, Diwali and beyond.”

AbhiBus has also recently launched their micro-app on Google Pay App’s SPOT section, wherein customers will be able to book bus tickets through the micro-app in a seamless experience, without exiting Google Pay’s environment. The latest move will open up the inventory of more than 2,500 bus operators, partnered with AbhiBus to a larger audience and at the same time give millions of Google Pay users the chance to choose from over 100,000 routes pan India.