iD Tech introduces free online Halloween experience inside Robolox

iD Tech is offering a free online Halloween experience inside Roblox. Virtual trick-or-treaters will navigate through a series of Halloween favourites like a hayride, haunted houses, corn maze, costume shop, fortune teller, bounce house, virtual photo-ops and more.

“We’ve created an awesome experience for kids with festive challenges they’ll never forget. Players can virtually visit our “Trick-or-Treat Street” and collect in-game items in lieu of candy to build their scores, and even be featured on our leaderboard,” said one of iD Tech’s in-house Roblox developers Marissa Croniser.

Trick-or-treaters ages seven to 17 can RSVP to the event which runs from Friday, 30 October through Sunday, 1 November. iD’s Halloween Block part is free to play and easy to join.

“After my wife and I observed a lively online discussion about whether or not kids should trick-or-treat this year, we knew this Halloween was going to be a bummer for our kids. At work, we rallied the iD Tech team and took it as our charge to save Halloween for our students. Roblox was the perfect home to connect with our community, offering an entire virtual world for students to explore in the spirit of Halloween. Our hope is that our event will spark curiosity in STEM, specifically Roblox, which we use to introduce students to coding and game development,” said iD Tech VP of Innovation and Partnerships Ricky Bennett.

There is no question that social distancing has thrown a number of curveballs into the education sphere, and even into parents’ daily lives, as remote schooling and hybrid schedules have changed the way kids socialise and experience daily life. More than ever, kids need well-designed, engaging resources, while parents need resources to ensure their children’s developmental and social needs are met.

Kids deserve to enjoy Halloween, and parents deserve peace-of-mind knowing their children are safe. This is exactly what motivated iD Tech to bring something like this.

Halloween is known for being a social holiday, with laughter, fun, candy, costumes, and a little bit of spookiness. Kids can join their friends online to play and compete together and go on a Roblox quest for a billion virtual candies.

Since iD Tech announced the event, over 100 families are RSVPing every hour.