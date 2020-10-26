‘FAU-G’ drops its first official teaser which taps on country’s patriotism and anti-China sentiment

FAU-G, marketed as an Indian alternative to PUBG, is set to release in November, game publisher NCore Games announced in a tweet while wishing the fans Happy Dussehra.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020! Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The Bengaluru-based publisher announced FAU-G early last month — following the ban of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. FAU-G, also known as Fearless and United Guards, is designed to tap into the country’s patriotism and anti-China sentiment.

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted a teaser for the Indian alternative to the banned PUBG called Fau-G on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Pretty soon #FAUGteaser was trending on Twitter with plenty of opinions and memes on the new multiplayer battle royale game.

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

It is a military-themed action game that has made the fanbase extremely excited. It will be coming out for Android and iOS devices and will include military conflicts from real life.

The first level of the game will be based on the Galwan Valley skirmishes between India and China. The teaser is based on Sino-Indian clash at Galwan Valley and shows army personnel from both sides engaged in a duel in which the Indian side emerges victorious. The clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in June resulted in a ban on multiple Chinese apps, including TikTok and PUBG, by the Indian government.

The video, that is around a minute-long, shows the soldiers engaged in hand-to-hand combat and reveals nothing more about the game or the gameplay.