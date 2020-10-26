No character is safe in ‘Suicide Squad 2’, teases James Gunn

“What two characters do you think are most likely to survive #TheSuicideSquad?”

This is the first thing that the director of the upcoming Suicide Squad 2, James Gunn, tweeted on 25 October, stirring up a lot of anticipation or rather restlessness among the fans for the movie.

Gunn further went on to state that DC Comics has given him complete authority over the characters. “No character was protected by DC. They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn’t looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen.”

No character was protected by DC. They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn't looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen. #StoryReignsSupreme #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/VxH2ChdqWf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 24, 2020

There are angry fans no matter what choice you make. I still get hate messages for Yondu dying in #GotGVol2 & Boltie in SUPER. Yet their deaths were integral to the stories (&, for the record, I get a lot MORE messages from folks saying how deeply those deaths affected them). https://t.co/QM9XOG9Q7J — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 24, 2020

Ok here’s a count of who people think are going to live in #TheSuicideSquad. Thanks to @N_Richardson9 for the counting skills. Like so many polls, this one could be wrong & nothing is certain so get out and #VOTE (for elected officials, not Squad members). (Sloppiest segue ever). https://t.co/Lv8zCAB19P — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2020

James Gunn recently tweeted the first look of almost the entire cast ensemble of The Suicide Squad who will be seen on the cover image of the December 2020 issue of Empire magazine.

The Suicide Squad‘s cast includes Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, John Cena as Peacemaker, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II, Steve Agee as King Shark (mo-cap) and John Economos, Sean Gunn as Weasel (mo-cap), Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Mayling Ng as Mongal and Michael Rooker as Savant.

Touted as a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016), Gunn took inspiration from the 1980s Suicide Squad comics and chose to focus on new characters rather than continue the 2016 film’s narrative.

It will certainly be interesting to see who dies and who survives in The Suicide Squad. The film is slated to be released on 6 August 2021.