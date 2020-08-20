Amazon announced series ‘Utopia’ will start from 25 September on Prime Video

Amazon has released the first trailer for Utopia and announced that it will debut on Prime Video on 25 September.

Utopia, written and executive produced by Gillian Flynn, inspired by a British series of the same name, follows a group of comic book fans hoping to avoid the end of humanity after finding clues about world destruction and biological warfare hidden in the pages of the titular series.

The trailer for the new Amazon show, which dropped recently, sees the group of conspiracy theorists, played by Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges and Javon Walton, face additional threats from government leaders and health industry giants, as if the threat of fatal diseases wasn’t already intimidating enough.

The series has incorporated various visual elements like fire, virus, lab reaction, quarantine facility which indicates that it has used a wide range of visual effects and CG elements.

Utopia is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, Kudos and Amazon Studios, and showrunner Flynn will executive produce alongside Jessica Rhoades (Sharp Objects), Sharon Levy, Sharon Hall, Toby Haynes, Karen Wilson and Kelly.

Though the comic at the center of Utopia predicts the world’s end — and this latest trailer features a cover of R.E.M.’s hit song “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” — the series is full of shocking twists that urge viewers to expect the unexpected. In any case, the idea is certainly a timely one for the COVID-19 era — and all the dangerous misinformation it has spawned.