Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series X Interface

“Xbox Series X will set a new bar for speed when it launches this November, and we’re taking the same approach to accelerate experiences across Xbox,” says the blog post. “The Xbox Velocity Architecture and Quick Resume technology make games quicker to launch, and we knew we also wanted to make them faster to discover, talk about, and download – even while you’re away from your console.”

The Xbox Series X is scheduled for a Holiday 2020 release. While no fixed release date for the console has been announced yet, especially for India, there is one game titled Halo Infinite which is being pushed further to 2021.