Rocksteady Studio is all set to develop a new Suicide Squad Game

Rocksteady Studios is developing a new Suicide Squad game, the studio confirmed this week.

The project from the creators of the Batman Arkham games was teased with an image showing Superman from behind with the Suicide Squad logo forming crosshairs on the back of his head. More information on the new Suicide Squad game is yet to be revealed, but we at least know when we’ll be able to learn more about it. Rocksteady Studios said it’ll be present during the DC FanDome event on 22 August 2020 where we’ll see more on the game.

Speculations are rife that a return to the Arkham formula, a different type of Batman game, a Superman game, and pretty much anything else you could think of that fell under the DC umbrella around those heroes. Suicide Squad was an idea that came up often, but with so many suggestions out there, it was impossible to figure out what the project might actually be.

Rocksteady Studios will share more on their game during the DC FanDome event on 22 August 2020