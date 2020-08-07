Social media fame, Doug the Pug gets a movie break

Social media star Doug the pug joins the cast of Sony Pictures Animation’s upcoming comedy Connected. Doug the Pug is one of the most famous dogs with over 18 million followers on his social media.

He has also won a People’s Choice Award and starred in a Super Bowl commercial. Apart from this, he has a New York Times bestselling book, top-selling calendar, meet and greet events and a merchandise line to his name.

The canine star makes its debut as the voice of Monchi, the pug belonging to the Mitchells in this new animated movie. The film is produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and written by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe, who are also the film’s director and co-director. The voice cast of the movie features Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Blake Griffin and Doug the Pug.

The movie follows the life of the Mitchells, a regular family struggling to relate to each other. They plan to have a bonding experience with a cross country ride but things go haywire when technology takes over the world and it is up to them to save the day. The film is set for release on 23 October.