LG Ultragear TEC Challenger Series: The Esports Club announces 5 months of Valorant tournaments

The Esports Club, a Bangalore based esports platform, recently announced its five-month plan for Valorant tournaments under their new IP, The Esports Club Challenger Series. The LG Ultragear TEC Challenger Series Powered by JBL

Quantum Gaming Headset & AMD has opened registrations and expects matches to start on 15 August. The five-month extravaganza will offer the largest prize pool in the region for Valorant with INR 7.5 Lakhs over the five events.

Not only will teams be competing for the monthly prize pool of INR 1.5 Lakhs split amongst the top 8, but players will also be competing for individual rewards for the top 3 tournament MVP’s every single month. The registration for the event is live via their website.

The LG Ultragear TEC Challenger Series: Valorant fits with The Esports Club’s strategy to create long term and sustainable esports IP’s that give players a recurring opportunity to play, improve and win. The company is investing in the future of Valorant and working closely in sync with publisher Riot Games to help support the budding esports ecosystem with multiple tournaments and opportunities for players over the next 5 months.

Riot Games regional publishing head south asia Sukamal Pegu said, “We’re thrilled with the response that Valorant has received in the region and we would like to encourage organizations such as The Esports Club who are establishing the competitive scene in the community through activities like the TEC Challenger Series”





The TEC Challenger series comes hot on the heels of AMD Valorant Cup organized by The Esports Club, the largest PC Esports event in India in terms of participation and one of the largest Valorant tournaments in the world, gathering over 4200 players in just 10 days!

Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder & Head of Business Development, The Esports Club co founder head of business said, “We were thrilled with the response to our last Valorant event. We weren’t expecting it to become one of the largest PC esports events in India, in terms of participation. With this new initiative, we hope to give Valorant players in the region a roadmap to keep playing, competing and improving over the next few months as we build an amazing library of content and broadcasts around their journeys”





The Esports Club head of operations Mansoor Nabu Ahmed said, “The TEC Challenger Series will allow us to expand our presence in the esports world and through this new IP we will bring high-quality tournaments and broadcasts for players and viewers across multiple games. We’re very excited to be starting this journey with Valorant and I’m confident that our events like TEC Challenger Series will help shape the future of PC esports in India for the better.”