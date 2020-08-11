Kidoodle.TV aiming at more original content – live-action and animation

Online content consumption has seen a significant rise amid the pandemic. With rise in viewership, AVOD streaming platform, Kidoodle.TV is now further expanding its original programming slate to reach a wider audience of kids and parents.

Kidoodle.TV chief content officer Brenda Bisner said, “Kids want inspiring and interactive content, and launching originals is our way to make something different for families.”

The AVOD platform garners up to 150,000 new users per day and has emphasised on by building its catalogue with licensed content in recent years, to retain its expanding consumer base. Its library presently consists of more than 20,000 episodes of TV for kids under the age of 12, including programming from companies such as ABC Australia, Hoho Entertainment, CAKE, Zodiak Kids and Omnia Media.

The first original from Kidoodle.TV is a live-action musical series titled StoryRaps, which will feature performer Wes Tank rapping classic story books including Three Little Pigs, Wesley at the Bat, Goldielocks and the Three Bears, Wynken, Blynken & Nod and A Nonsense Alphabet possibly with animated visuals.

The videos are going to be under 10 minutes varying on the length of the story. All episodes will be exclusively available on Kidoodle.TV. The first six have already launched, and three new videos will be released each month for the next year.

StoryRaps marks the beginning of foraying into the original content space for Kidoodle.TV. Bisner thinks that the series’ core themes of music, movement and inspiring kids to read—as well as giving parents a fresh alternative to classic storybooks—makes it a perfect fit for the AVOD.

She’s looking for ideas and stories that will resonate with kids. The platform is open to a variety of kids programming, as long as it’s exclusive to the AVOD, and appeals to a co-viewing audience, and thus, Bisner is attracted to formats like kids cooking shows and competition series, which play well with both kids and parents.

Kidoodle wishes to work with creatives who have the resources to make an animated series themselves. The platform will commission new content, while also supporting projects with marketing efforts.

Bisner wants shows and formats with shorter episode lengths and Live-action content is what she is focusing on but is equally interested in animated content.

“I’m not looking to make the next million-dollar series. We’re a tech company, so we’ve always been tracking trends and working to create a safe space for kids. And with originals, our goal is to make inspiring and interactive family-oriented content that can target multiple cultures and reach kids where they are,” added she.