Ninth Asian Animation Summit (AAS) to happen virtually this year

Due to travel restrictions and health safety issues related to COVID-19, the ninth annual Asian Animation Summit (AAS) 2020 will be held virtually this year from 16 November to 4 December.

More international kids programming buyers and attendees are expected to participate in this online event that offers safe and easy at-home access.

AAS’ regional partners are in the process of selecting the most promising projects from their regions that are brand-new to the market and looking for financing and partners. Event delegates will be able to watch along in real time as these projects are presented to panels of kids programming buyers, who will ask questions and provide insightful feedback in a live webinar format.

Project presentations will be scheduled in the morning and late evening time slots (EST) over three weeks. Because of time zones and scheduling conflicts at home and work may prevent delegates from tuning in live, the sessions will also be recorded and made available for two weeks of catch-up viewing online.

Commenting on the virtual webinar, Kidscreen VP and Publisher Jocelyn Christie said, “We are excited about the new opportunity this virtual AAS format creates to invite many more leading broadcasters to participate in the event than is usually possible. And without the challenges of travel to consider—the costs, and time away from work and home—we are hoping that more attendees will be able to take part in the event virtually this year and discover some great new content from Asia-Pacific.”

Kidscreen intends to return to a live AAS event in 2021, and the regional partners are committed to hold the event in Bali, Indonesia next year.

Registration for AAS Virtual 2020 is now open, with $199 as an Early-Bird rate, effective until 30 October. More information about the event can be found at www.asiananimationsummit.com.