SpongeBob’s friend Patrick gets a show of his own

Patrick Star, Spongebob’s best friend, is getting a show of his own. Nickelodeon is finalising deals for The Patrick Star Show, a spinoff of the popular kids’ show, Spongebob Squarepants.

According to reports, The Patrick Star show will be a late-night talk show and will focus on Patrick and his family with an all-new cast. However, cameos of Spongebob Squarepants characters are expected.

The show’s first season will span 13 episodes and voiceover recordings have already started. Bill Fagerbakke, who voiced Patrick in the original series, will reprise the role.

Influenced by The Larry Sanders Show and Comedy Bang! Bang!, this show comes from the creative team of the original series. The show joins a growing set of SpongeBob spinoffs, including the CGI prequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and the Keanu Reeves–starring SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, both set for CBS All Access in 2021 with Sponge on the Run hitting Canadian theaters later in 2020.

Launched in 1999, Spongebob Squarepants follows the nautical adventures of Spongebob, a sea sponge and his aquatic friends. Created by the late Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, this show is extremely popular all over the world even today and has become a pop culture icon. It’s currently not known when The Patrick Star Show will air, and if it will appear on Nickelodeon or CBS All Access.

SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 208 countries and territories, translated in 55-plus languages and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter.