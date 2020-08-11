Ben Hibon to direct and co-produce animated series, ‘Star Trek Prodigy’

Nickelodeon’s new animated series, Star Trek Prodigy, has found its showrunner in Ben Hibon (Codehunters), who will be serving as a director, co-executive producer as well as the creative lead for the project.

Last year, there was news of Nickelodeon to collaborate with CBS for a Star Trek show for a younger audience, and Nickelodeon confirmed the same at Comic-Con@Home a few weeks ago.

Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a group of lawless teens who discover an abandoned Starfleet vessel and go off on their own adventures.

“Ben’s contributions to the world of animation are immeasurable, and we are so lucky to have his vision and creative genius on Star Trek: Prodigy. As an incredible storyteller and a world builder with a distinct vision, his original approach paired with this beloved property will bring the characters to life in a whole new way,” said Nickelodeon Group EVP animation production and development Ramsey Naito.

Hibon has directed the Deathly Hallows animated sequence in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, which was nominated as part of Warner Bros’ VFX submission to the Academy Awards. He, along with David Yates also won the British Animation Award for the sequence.

“Getting the chance to work on an IP like Star Trek has been an incredible opportunity, particularly when partnered with the talented teams at Nickelodeon, CBS and Secret Hideout – who have been pushing the boundaries of what animation and serialized storytelling for younger audiences can deliver,” said Hibon.

Hibon will be working with Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth who will serve as executive producers alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman. Mac Middleton will be producing with Aaron Baiers as a co-executive producer. The series is set to release on Nickelodeon some time in 2021.