Portronics had announced its debut in the gaming industry with its first Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard ‘Hydra 10’. The keyboard has a premium build with some of the latest technologies to help the user upgrade their gaming skills while promising a great user experience and complete compatibility between multiple device types.

Built especially for gamers, the Hydra 10 is meant for comfortable and quick moves using highly tactile and user-replaceable maintenance-free RED mechanical switches for a responsive and pain-free clicking experience. The keys are backlit with RGB LEDs that produce 16.8 million colours with 20 different customisation options to help elevate your gaming rig looks.

Designed for extreme connectivity and compatibility across multiple devices and platforms, the Portronics Hydra 10 can connect using two different modes — Bluetooth V5.0 and 2.4GHz Wireless receiver. One can easily pair and connect this keyboard with four different devices at the same time — three using Bluetooth and one using the wireless 2.4GHz nano receiver on a laptop or desktop. The keyboard is powered using a 1000mAh in-built rechargeable battery that charges over a USB-C port. You can also connect this as a wired keyboard and enjoy the ultimate lag-free gaming experience using the USB-C cable. The USB-C Port offers fast charging that can give you five days of wireless use with just one hour of charging.

The keyboard is designed with an extremely compact 68-key form factor (580g) keeping in mind high portability for those who travel a lot.

Portronics Hydra 10 RGB Gaming Keyboard is available in the market at a discounted price of Rs 2,999 backed with a 12 months warranty.