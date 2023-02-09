Paris-based distribution company Superights has announced a new addition to its ever-expanding catalogue with I Love This Job, produced by Polish company Animoon.

I Love This Job is a 2D animated preschool series starring three characters: Daniel the cat, Ruby the Monkey and George the Elephant. Together, the group of friends will learn about the different worlds of various jobs through 26 seven-minute episodes. From plumber to paleontologist, kids will have the opportunity to explore plenty of different aspects of professional life. The series embraces educational values and drives children’s curiosity about different job cultures and how to follow and apply your passion in your work.

The show will be presented during Kidscreen Summit in Miami from 12 – 15 February and will be fully produced by June 2023. Superights will represent the series worldwide with the exception of Poland.

Superights deputy general manager Nathalie Pinguet said, “I Love This Job perfectly complements the ‘edutainment’ part of our catalogue with its unique focus on jobs. We are thrilled to partner with Animoon on this colourful show. We strongly believe that the series will demonstrate to kids around the globe how vital passion is to work. Don’t hesitate to come and meet us during Kidscreen to learn more about the show.”

Animoon CEO and producer of the series Grzegorz Wacławek said, “I am extremely excited about the opportunity to work with Superights. I’ve been following their remarkably curated portfolio of projects for many years, and I’ve always dreamed that Animoon’s production would be among them. I’m glad that I Love This Job is the project that, with the support of Superights, has the chance to conquer the world and reach the audiences with such a precious message.”