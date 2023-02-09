Rooter has partnered with Mountain Dew to launch a high adrenaline campaign called ‘Dew Clutch Crew’. Running from 8 to 26 February 2023, the content activation will see a non-stop showcase of strategic thinking, quick reflexes and nail biting ‘Clutch Moments’ as India’s top Free Fire creators bring an exciting streaming series on the Rooter App and YouTube channel.

The campaign is built on the concept of Clutch – that in-game moment where a player may face-off from a position of disadvantage, but with bold action can tilt odds. The courage that fuels this moment resonates perfectly with Mountain Dew’s positioning – ‘Darr ke Aage Jeet Hai’, stoking the idea of creating a crew of gamers who can showcase it through their gameplay.

Speaking about the association, Rooter founder and CEO Piyush Kumar said, “Bringing engaging and immersive content onto the platform has been at the core of building community experiences at Rooter. With Dew Clutch Crew, our fans get to be in the thick of high-octane gaming action – watching, playing and streaming alongside their favourite creators and sharing their Clutch stories. As the ultimate Clutch fuel, Mountain Dew is the perfect partner to realise synergies with a gaming ecosystem like ours. We are confident that our association will become the template for successful and sustainable integrations on Rooter for brands, creators and viewers alike.”

PepsiCo India category director-Mountain Dew Vineet Sharma added, “We are thrilled to take our #ConquerwithCourage campaign to the Gaming Universe with Rooter. Dew as the courage fuel, encourages youth to overcome challenges and conquer them with courage, whether in life or in a game. Clutch moment in gaming is the perfect #ConquerwithCourage moment, where the players overcome the odds against them with courage and win. Dew is excited to partner with Rooter in celebrating this courage moment in the gaming universe. Dew will continue to promote the growth and recognition of gaming – a key passion point amongst the youth today.”

Expanding on the campaign delivery, publicis content practice head Hari Krishnan said, “With a powerful brand expression Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai, our task was to identify moments in gaming culture that would intersect with Mountain Dew’s brand promise. Our platform insights enabled us to activate ‘Clutch Moments’ at scale across the gaming ecosystem for Mountain Dew, to connect and engage gaming enthusiasts, both players and viewers alike.”

A dedicated Mountain Dew channel has been created on Rooter to host pivotal moments across livestreams, videos, reels and more. Keeping the adrenaline going is a catchy rap song by Akshay Dhawan, created to compliment the vibe of the Dew Clutch Crew. Delivering a lasting visual impression, a branded gaming studio set-up, Mountain Dew-themed animated overlays and customised stickers for fans to show appreciation to their favourite streamers have also been designed.