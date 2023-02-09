QYOU Media has announced that it will be integrating its worldwide operations headquartered out of the USA and India for global creator media solutions. As part of the integration strategy, QYOU president Glenn Ginsburg, will oversee synergies across the award-winning US and Indian businesses, while Pranay Swarup and Julie Kriegshaber, CEO and COO of Chtrbox move to co-vice chairman roles to strategically advise collaboration efforts.

Across the US and India, QYOU and Chtrbox have been leading influencer marketing mandates for global companies such as Paramount Pictures, Hasbro, Activision, P&G, HP, Amazon, Spotify, Pinterest and many others who can further benefit from enhanced expertise, cost efficiencies and cross border reach that comes with this integration.

Curt Marvis says, “QYOU’s vision behind our 2021 acquisition of Chtrbox was to become a global creator media powerhouse. Since then, both the India and US influencer marketing teams have independently doubled their business, and we feel confident that with a joint offering across teams will further fuel this growth trajectory.”

Glenn Ginsburg adds, “Beyond expanding our set of clients list in the QYOU USA team, we’re finding increased demand for pan-regional and global campaigns. With Chtrbox we can further support our clients with scaled and cost-effective efforts that are relevant and authentic. We’re really excited to tap into the Chtrbox team of 80+ influencer marketing specialists, their massive creator networks in India, Asia and around the world.”

Pranay Swarup shares, “While Chtrbox has taken up a fair amount of international work already, we are excited for QYOU & Chtrbox to unlock a new layer of global growth together. Under the QYOU Media group, Chtrbox is in great hands and I look forward to staying strategically involved.”

Chtrbox’s India teams under the leadership of Karan Pherwani and Mrunali Dedhia, co-vice presidents, and ChtrSocial director Darshil Shah, will work directly with QYOU USA president Glenn Ginsburg to further drive this integration and growth.