Following the massive release to nearly every product in the Maxon One line in late March, Maxon, developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers, visual effects artists and creators of all types, recently announced the immediate availability of significant upgrades to Redshift, the Cineware bridge for Unreal, and the addition of several new Capsules for Cinema 4D.

In addition to some nice rendering features, the new expansion update for Redshift (3.5.15) includes compatibility with select AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards, allowing more artists than ever to take advantage of AMD hardware.

An update to Cineware allows for the seamless import of Redshift Materials into Unreal Engine. The latest Capsules drop includes dozens of new Redshift materials and a new Electric Spline Modifier Capsule for Cinema 4D.

“Our ultimate objective is to make Redshift available to every artist, on every Digital Content Creation (DCC) application, with the capability to leverage the full potential of their hardware. With this new development, we are one step closer to achieving this goal,” said Maxon CEO David McGavran.

Redshift

AMD GPU support is now available (in public beta) for Redshift 3.5.15. Artists employing the industry’s most powerful biased renderer can now take advantage of select AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards GPU-accelerated rendering. The new loop option for Maxon Noise Procedurals allows artists to quickly set up seamless and satisfying animated effects.

The Flakes Shader is now available in all DCCs supported by Redshift allowing artists to create sparkling car paint, beautiful shimmering snowdrifts, or add a light dust of glitter to concrete for an extra pop.

Cinema 4D’s Distorter node is now a part of Redshift in Cinema 4D. It drives distortion of the UV space for a material according to texture or shader input, immediately producing variation to break up repeating maps or as a dream-like effect on its own.

In conjunction with the new Redshift Camera, the flexible compositing options of custom Backplates, introduced in 3.5.14 for Cinema 4D, are now available in Houdini, Katana, and Blender. Anyone can easily apply different backplates for each camera, either in-render or as a post-effect, with robust frame fitting and adjustment options.

Cineware for Unreal

Redshift Materials are now seamlessly imported in Unreal Engine, offering high-quality fidelity textures throughout the Cinema 4D to Unreal pipeline. CWUE 0.2023.7 is a freely available plugin that requires Cinema 4D 2023.0 and greater.

Capsules

32 New Stone Materials including asphalt, marble and many more

24 New Leather Materials ranging from Milled Cowhide to Nappa Lambskin

All new materials were created by visualisation experts Fuchs and Vogel

A new Electric Spline Modifier Capsule is great for creating electrical effects on splines

All updates are immediately available to subscribers via Maxon App and the Maxon website.