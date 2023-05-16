French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo announced the appointment of Midolala, a Paris-based media and distribution company founded by Manya Zhou. Midolala will focus on developing pre-sales and managing co-production partnerships and opportunities in the Chinese market for Dandelooo’s impressive programming slate.

Commenting on the appointment, Dandelooo producer and international head Emmanuèle Pétry said, “We are thrilled to have signed an agreement with Midolala to seek co-productions and pre-sales in China for Dandelooo programs. With Manya’s wealth of experience and expertise, we are confident that we will deepen our presence in the region. Manya’s first “mission” is the poetic and beautiful coming of age series The Upside Down River.

Midolala founder Manya Zhou said, “Midolala is delighted to collaborate with Dandelooo and introduce their inspiring and enriching programming for kids to the market. We are confident that this partnership will reach a wider audience and maximise their revenue streams while bringing joy and insight to more Chinese children.”

