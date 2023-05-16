Kids’ and family entertainment company WildBrain is continuing to build on the growing wave of fandom around the world for its popular Teletubbies franchise.

The recently reimagined live-action Teletubbies series (26×12’) narrated by Emmy-nominated actor Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), which launched on Netflix in December 2022, has sold in China to Youku, launching 1 June for an exclusive six-month window, then on Senyu and Bilibili later this year.

The brand-new CG-animated show Teletubbies Let’s Go! (52×5’), which was produced by WildBrain Spark’s digital studio and launched last fall on the official Teletubbies YouTube channel, has sold to Senyu (China), Bilibili (China) and ITV (UK).

The music-focused Teletubbies: Ready, Steady, Go! has been acquired by Senyu (China), Netease Cloud Music (China) and WildBrain’s Family Jr. (Canada).

Following these launches during the brand’s 25th anniversary celebrations in 2022, the Teletubbies have continued to take the world by storm as pop-culture icons with this year’s smash hit apparel collection from celebrated designer Christian Cowan and two electrifying appearances at RuPaul’s DragCon. Fueled by the company’s unique 360° approach to brand building through innovative content creation, fan engagement and global licensing, Tinky Winky, Laa-Laa, Dipsy and Po are more relevant than ever as new content deals, licensing and promotional partnerships, and creative activations are unveiled, all designed to delight fans old and new.

WildBrain franchise strategy VP Elizabeth Litten Miller said, “It’s wonderful to see the huge wave of love and popularity for the Teletubbies all around the world which keeps growing and growing. The characters, with their messages of love, acceptance and fun, continue to resonate with fans both young and old, which is driving huge interest from the brand’s fandom and a wave of new activations, licensing deals and content deals. It’s going to be another amazing year for our favourite colourful quartet, with much more Tubby fun to come!”

Global agency, WildBrain CPLG, will present opportunities for Teletubbies at International Licensing Expo (13-15 June) at stand F214.

New colourful and creative licensing partnerships for fans of all ages

WildBrain CPLG has secured a score of new licensees across multiple categories, including The Loyal Subjects for collectible figures launching worldwide designer ONCH for a unique jewelry and accessories collection, set to launch in North America in 2024, and A Leading Role for elevated costume apparel and accessories launching worldwide later this year.

Also in apparel, the company has signed Dumbgood (part of Bioworld Merchandising) for a unique streetwear and accessories collection launching this June for the US and Canada. Additionally, Brand Alliance will launch a new apparel range including loungewear later this year in UK and Eire; and Concept One will launch accessories including headwear, cold weather accessories, small leather goods, hosiery and luggage, with luggage accessories this summer for the US and Canada, Australia, Mexico and South Africa.

WildBrain’s in-house franchise team has also been busy forging new promotional partnerships to help fans celebrate their love for the Teletubbies, including with CAMP, a family experience company with locations across the US, who will host a range of family-friendly experiences and fun new products.

The Teletubbies have also wowed fans twice this year with appearances at RuPaul’s DragCon in partnership with World of Wonder. In January, they took to the stage for a musical performance at RuPaul’s DragCon UK as WildBrain launched a special line of Teletubbies merchandise at the event on the theme of allyship from The Zeros, including t-shirts, totebags and keyrings featuring new designs. Continuing the partnership, at DragCon LA in May, there is a fashion-focused pop-up at World of Wonder’s Gallery Space along the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The pop-up features Teletubbies fashion items from Christian Cowan, ONCH, legacy streetwear brand The Hundreds, The Blonds, GoGuy, Koi Footwear, A Leading Role and more, celebrating the Teletubbies signature DNA – self-expression, belonging and kindness – to connect with fans of all ages.