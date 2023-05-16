Shemaroo Entertainment, one of India’s leading players in the media and entertainment industry, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ending 31 March 2023. The company recorded a 45.9 per cent YoY revenue growth from operations.

Hiren Gada

“Considering the external economic scenario, I am very pleased with our overall performance in this financial year. We started on this journey of changing our business strategy in 2019 and against all odds and headwinds that we have faced over the last few years, we have overcome all these challenges and have been successful in meeting our strategic goals,” said Shemaroo Entertainment CEO Hiren Gada. “We are extremely confident that the agility, strength and innovative business model, along with a professionally run organisation with freshly inducted talent from the media industry, will see our company delivering strong financial performance in the coming years.”

Consolidated highlights for Q4 FY23:

Revenue from operations stands at Rs. 164.5 crores as against Rs. 93.6 crores in Q4 FY22; Up by 75.8 per cent YoY

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) reported was at Rs. 16.9 crores as compared to Rs. 8.7 crores in Q4 FY22; up by 93.7 per cent YoY; the Company’s EBITDA Margin stands at 10.3 per cent

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stands at Rs. 7.5 crores as against Rs. 2.4 crores in Q4 FY22; Yearly jump to 211.8 per cent

Profit After Tax (PAT) reported was at Rs. 4.8 crores as against Rs. 2.1 crores in Q4 FY22; up by 136.5 per cent YoY

The Company’s PAT Margin stood at 2.9 per cent

Earnings per share (EPS) stands at Rs. 1.78 (Face Value Rs.10 per share)

Consolidated highlights for FY22 Vs FY23:

Revenues from operations were reported at Rs. 556.6 crores as compared to Rs. 381.4 crores in FY22; up by 45.9 per cent

EBITDA stands Rs. 47.3 crores in FY23, as against Rs. 35.8 crores in FY22; up by 31.9 per cent. The Company’s EBITDA margin stood at 8.5 per cent.

PBT stood at Rs. 14.8 crores for FY23 as compared to Rs. 5.2 crore in FY22; up by 186.4 per cent

PAT increased to Rs. 9.4 crores in FY23 as against Rs. 5.3 crores in FY22; up by 77.7 per cent. The Company’s PAT margin stood at 1.7 per cent.

EPS for FY23 stood at Rs. 3.45

The yearly growth of digital media and traditional media for FY23 is 23.3 per cent and 66.5 per cent respectively. ShemarooMe, the OTT Platform released 14 new titles during the quarter. Shemaroo GECs have a viewership share of over nine per cent in the overall Hindi GEC genre. The contribution of B2C revenue as a percentage of total revenue has doubled in FY23 vs FY22 and now contributes to around 1/3rd of the overall revenue.