Mobile Premier League (MPL), the mobile esports and digital gaming platform, has officially launched its app in Nigeria, marking its first foray into the African gaming market. With this move, MPL is now present on four continents: Asia, North America, Europe and Africa.

The MPL app offers gamers, in Nigeria and beyond, the opportunity to monetise their skills as they engage in Paid Competitive Gaming (PCG). This relatively new form of gaming allows users to participate in low-to-high stakes skill-based gaming contests, going beyond traditional games.

To ensure a more localised and engaging gaming experience, MPL has partnered with Carry1st, Africa’s largest mobile gaming publisher, to launch in the continent. This partnership allows MPL to tap into Carry1st’s extensive knowledge of the 270 million plus-strong African gaming market.

MPL CEO and co-founder Sai Srinivas said, “We’re thrilled to bring the MPL gaming experience to Nigeria, a country with a vibrant gaming community. As the first Indian gaming company to launch in Africa, it is a testament to our success in the PCG space and our commitment to expanding our global reach. We look forward to building a strong presence in the Nigerian gaming market and offering a world-class gaming experience to our users.”

Nigeria’s gaming market is a prime opportunity for MPL to make inroads into the African continent. With a population of 210 million, 70 per cent of whom are under the age of 30, Nigeria boasts the highest number of internet users in Africa, with a penetration rate of 51 per cent. 23 per cent of the population (48 million) are gamers, 95 per cent of whom have a strong affinity towards mobile gaming. It is noteworthy that 32 per cent of gamers in Nigeria pay for games, with a higher revenue per install than India. Its gaming market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9-10 per cent between 2020 and 2024.

MPL is well-positioned to leverage this explosive growth with its continually expanding game library, including fan favourite titles like Ludo. In addition, MPL offers a robust security infrastructure that ensures fair play through the use of sophisticated ML models, fraud checks, encryption of gameplay data, and real-time models trained to detect and prevent hacks and manipulations.

Since its inception in 2018, the gaming company has steadily expanded its global footprint. In early 2022, MPL joined hands with GameDuell, a Berlin-headquartered leader in community card and board games. Additionally, MPL has established a strong presence in the USA, where it has been operating for two years. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, MPL’s expansion in Africa highlights its commitment to providing innovative and engaging gaming experiences to its users worldwide.