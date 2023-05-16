Frameplay, the company which enables intrinsic in-gaming advertising, and Gamestack, a prominent gaming marketing company, have announced a partnership to offer innovative intrinsic in-game advertising solutions. This partnership will allow brands to reach a vast audience of engaged Indian gaming communities through immersive in-game advertising experiences.

The partnership between Frameplay and Gamestack comes at a critical time when brands are looking to target the Indian gaming audience. Through this partnership, Frameplay will leverage Gamestack’s market expertise and brand partnerships to deliver engaging and contextually relevant in-game advertising experiences. The partnership will provide advertisers with access to Frameplay’s premium global gaming inventory, enabling brands to reach their target audience more effectively.

Frameplay partnerships SVP Amy Venier said, “We are excited to partner with Gamestack, as we share a similar passion for gaming and introducing brands to scalable, premium content opportunities.”

Gamestack co-founder Sumit Batheja said, “Partnering with Frameplay allows us to offer our brand and agency partners more relevant and engaging advertising experiences while supporting our mission of providing exceptional gaming experiences. We look forward to working with Frameplay to deliver innovative in-game advertising solutions that resonate with our users and provide meaningful value to our brand partners.”

The partnership between the two companies will create opportunities for the Indian gaming market, and will allow brands to engage with the gaming audience through immersive and relevant in-game advertising experiences.