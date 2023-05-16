Bloober Team and Anshar Studio announced that first-person psychological horror game Layers of Fear will be launched on 15 June for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. They have also released a demo on Steam which will be available until 22 May.

This brief demo allows players to jump into the game’s initial few minutes and witness the game’s opening cinematic sequence, which presents the narrative of the Writer, the game’s ultimate protagonist.

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said, “With the power of Unreal Engine 5, we’ve been able to create a game that visually surpasses our previous works, delivering an unforgettable journey into the minds of tormented artists. We are excited for both new and returning players to jump in.”

Layers of Fear was initially revealed in September 2021, highlighting the game’s usage of Unreal Engine 5. It was initially unveiled as Layers of Fears during Summer Games Fest in 2022, but Bloober Team ultimately eliminated the extra “S” at the end of the title to just Layers of Fear.

Layers of Fear 1 was released in 2016, and Layers of Fear 2 was released in 2019.