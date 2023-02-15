The fourth edition of India Gaming Show (IGS) is set to take place from the 16 to the 18 February at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

In order to establish a platform specifically for presenting gaming and animation, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) launched the India Gaming Show 2023, which has the support of the Indian government. The India Gaming Show 2023, with the subject “Defining New Frontiers – The Future of Gaming in India,” will feature exhibitions, international conferences, esports competitions, and cosplay competitions.

The three-day conference will cover topics such as Decoding Gen Z: Understanding the Habits and Behaviors of the Next Generation, The Esports Olympic Medal Quest: India’s Path to Winning an Esports Olympic Medal, and Gaming for Her: Innovative Strategies to Expand and Build Engagement with Women Gamers in India, among others.

Riot Games will make its debut at the India Gaming Show 2023 in New Delhi, where it will immerse attendees in the Valorant universe by displaying a photo arena featuring the game’s most iconic ap sites and Harbor’s jewels. Fans will also be able to play as their favourite agents in a live ‘Defuse the Spike’ game and a NERF Shooting Zone. The company also stated that the top players will receive a variety of Valorant-themed prizes.

“We are thrilled to be a part of India’s largest gaming convention, which is returning offline for the first time post-pandemic. With thousands of gamers and gaming enthusiasts expected at the India Gaming Show, we aim to deliver memorable experiences to our players, fans and the larger Indian gaming audience,” said Riot Games India & South Asia marketing lead Ashish Gupta.

The third season of Skyesports Grand Slam will include top teams and innovators vying for victory. The Skyesports Luna all-female esports IP will be back at this event as a LAN tournament with Valorant, making it the first all-female Valorant LAN ever held in India.

The LAN will feature fierce esports competition, according to a release from Jet Skyesports. There will also be special activations with Microsoft and AMD as well as gifts to honour all the fans who attend the event at the Pragati Maidan. The Windows 11 Skyesports Grand Slam Season 3 will be open to all participants for free, it was added.

Stan has announced their new event, STANCON, where fans may meet their idols, as well as their partnership with NODWIN Gaming for the India Gaming Show. Live Stan Clubs, Meet & Greets, Live Stan Trump, and Stan Mini Games will all be featured at STANCON.

The event is sponsored by Jetsynthesys with diamond sponsor Oneplus and Krafton, gold sponsors are Riot Games and Western Digital, IGS esports partner is Nodwin Gaming powered by PlayStation, electronics partner LG, Contributor sponsor LOCO, associate sponsor Rooter and acessories partner Acro.