Ishura, a series of light novels, will get a TV anime adaptation, announced Kadokawa. Two cast members as well as two series-related visuals were also made public along with the announcement.

Soujiro the Willow-Sword, played by Yuuki Kaji, will be the main character in the anime series, whereas Yuno the Distant Talon will be voiced by Reina Ueda. Kadokawa only revealed two cast members at the time the TV anime was announced. Fans will have to wait to watch the official trailer for the upcoming series as well as learn more about the crew and other cast members. There are undoubtedly fans waiting for the release of this TV anime because the light novel series won the tankōbon, novel, and new title categories in the 2021 edition of Takarajimasha’s Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! guidebook as the light novel series with the most recorded votes ever in the guidebook’s history.

The novels are being published in English by Yen Press, which describes the series as follows: In a world where the Demon King has died, a host of demigods capable of felling him have inherited the world. A master fencer who can figure out how to take out their opponents with a single glance; a lancer so swift they can break the sound barrier; a wyvern rogue who fights with three legendary weapons at once; an all-powerful wizard who can speak thoughts into being; an angelic assassin who deals instant death. Eager to attain the title of “True Hero,” these champions each pursue challenges against formidable foes and spark conflicts among themselves. The battle to determine the mightiest of the mighty begins.

In 2017, the novel’s serialization on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu websites started. The series’ first volume was released in September 2019 by Kadokawa, and the seventh volume will be available on 17 February. In March 2021, Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Magazine published the first issue of Meguri’s manga adaption. In December 2021, the manga’s second volume was released.