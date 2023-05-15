Food brand Nutralite launches first-ever cookery show Nutraverse on metaverse featuring chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Indian food brand Nutralite recently created history with Nutraverse – the world’s first-ever cookery show hosted in the metaverse. The grand event was hosted by the digital avatar of India’s renowned celebrity chef, Sanjeev Kapoor.

The event saw the chef’s digital avatar cooking three healthy and delicious recipes with Nutralite products, which was joined by thousands of consumers. It provided participants with an immersive virtual reality experience, where they could create avatars, interact with other participants, engage in fun activities and games, and click selfies with the celebrity chef’s digital avatar. The World Records Union certified this event as the world’s first-ever cookery show on the metaverse.

The live event also served as the grand finale of a Recipe Contest campaign, which invited home cooks from across the world to display their culinary skills and win prizes. The contest, which began on 23 April, had participants submitting their unique recipes under three categories. The winners of the contest were announced by the digital avatar of chef Sanjeev Kapoor, at the grand finale event.

The campaign came to life through an integrated media mix spanning from outdoor hoardings to partnerships with specialised food and mom communities, WhatsApp outreach, and partnerships with relevant KOLs. It has garnered a reach of over 15 million and over 25 million impressions.

Kapoor said, “I’m thrilled to have hosted Nutraverse, the world’s first cookery fest on the metaverse. The fresh concept allowed me to bring together the power of technology and the love for food, and the never-before-seen experience of cooking virtually. I am delighted to be a part of this platform, which is enabling incredible talent from home cooks nationwide.”

Zydus Wellness CEO Tarun Arora said, “Innovation is a core value of Nutralite, and we strive to deliver delightful experiences to our consumers through such initiatives. Nutraverse was conceptualised with the objective of delivering an elevated experience to our key consumer group of homemakers. They are constantly looking for variety, not only in recipes but also in the kind of content available to them. With this insight, we gave them an experience like never before. I am delighted to see the participation and engagement the platform has received and it only encourages us to continue building such experiences for our audiences.”

The campaign was conceptualised and executed by the digital-first integrated agency, Tonic Worldwide. The agency’s co-founder and chief strategy officer Unmisha Bhatt said, “As the brand custodians for Nutralite, we have always tried to bring digital first innovations, whether it was the Longest Breakfast Table, or Talking Box, the limited edition packs with audio recipes, that was released a few years ago. With Nutraverse we brought alive immersive experiences for the target audience who are now looking not only to break the everyday monotony of regular recipes and cooking but also for a variety of experiences for themselves that they can flaunt ahead. Nutraverse is a case study of how brands can truly leverage Web3 by integrating the full funnel from immersive brand experience to e-commerce integration.”