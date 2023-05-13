The Pokémon Company International recently announced that the third batch of episodes for globally popular Pokémon animated series Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, will premiere on 23 June 2023, exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. With this new release, trainers will be able to witness Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu achieving the goal of being crowned Champion of the Pokémon World Coronation series after 25 seasons of countless battles and challenging quests.

To celebrate the premiere, The Pokémon Company International released a new trailer that can be viewed on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Ahead of the new Pokémon animated series, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, Trainers are invited to send off Ash and his Pikachu in the final chapter of their adventures, which will conclude with a collection of special episodes to commemorate their 25-season journey. Availability of these future episodes will be announced at a later date.

The official synopsis of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series reads: The stakes are higher than ever for Ash, Goh and Chloe as they advance toward their goals! As the Pokémon World Coronation Series tournament heats up, intensive training is in store for Ash, Pikachu and their Pokémon friends. Meanwhile, Goh embarks on a series of challenging trial missions to become a member of Project Mew. And as Chloe and Eevee learn about the different evolutionary paths that Eevee can take, will they be able to come to a decision about its future? Get ready for nonstop action, familiar faces from journeys past and more Pokémon discoveries to be made!

In addition, the first batch of episodes from Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is now available for rent or purchase on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon in the U.S. Additional episodes from the final season will be available on digital storefronts in the future.