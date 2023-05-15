The Edutainment Show: Embracing creativity and choosing a fulfilling creative career

The Edutainment Show, an initiative by EVA Live, provides a platform for students to explore creative career choices. It focuses on the growth and skill development of young individuals aged 15-22, preparing them to take on professional education choices.

The event gives attendees an opportunity to interact with experts from various creative fields such as advertising, media, design and technology. In addition, renowned corporate brands as well as celebrities will be present during the event. The two-day event is scheduled to be held on 20 and 21 May at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex from 11 am onwards.

The Edutainment show is a lively exhibition revolving around business education, design and media. Here, several educational institutions display their offerings to prospective students. It is a significant initiative in the fields of media, design, communication education, film making, where professionals from a myriad of fields share their experiences with students through panel discussions and workshops based on a broad range of topics including artificial intelligence, design thinking, the art of conversation, marketing in technology and media. The goal of the program is to inspire the audience to take the first step toward exploring success in creative fields.

The Edutainment Show carries a host of benefits – gaining exposure to multiple institutes, career guidance and counseling. The event has over 100+ speakers, 50+ institutes and 20+ workshops. Some of the celebrities and content creators who will be part of this show are Prajakta Koli, Saransh Goila and Shayan Roy.

The program has proved to be a huge success in the past, giving more than 50,000 students access to professional insights while providing a fantastic platform to make informed career decisions. The 9th edition of The Edutainment Show aims to be bigger, better and brighter.