DC to introduce Wonder Woman’s daughter Trinity in the 800th issue

The daughter of Diana Prince will be introduced in DC’s upcoming Wonder Woman #800. In a story by Tom King and Daniel Sampere that features in Wonder Woman #800, Trinity will make her official debut. Trinity will appear in Diana’s upcoming Dawn of DC solo series, which debuts in September 2023 from King and Sampere, after making her Wonder Woman #800 debut.

The final chapter of Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad’s “Whatever Happened to the Warrior of Truth?” storyline will appear in Wonder Woman #800, but there will also be a special story by King and Sampere that takes place in the future and serves to introduce the upcoming Wonder Woman #1. Trinity, Diana’s daughter, makes her debut in the DC Universe in this tale. She seeks help of the Justice League members to assist her meet a mysterious guy who knows the truth about the sad incidents that occurred in Trinity’s past and will be detailed in Wonder Woman #1. This illustration by Sampere, which will serve as an alternative cover for Wonder Woman #800, highlights Trinity’s exquisite design.

DC Comics has recently focused heavily on the next generation of heroes with characters like Jon Kent and Damian Wayne taking front stage. Yet there was still a true Diana successor to be unveiled. Trinity, who appears to be Diana’s legitimate daughter, has no relation to Yara Flor, another future Wonder Woman who made her appearance during the Future State storyline. Yara is a truly unique and unusual character because of her Brazilian ancestry and her connection to the extinct Amazon tribe, therefore it’s a shame that Trinity’s debut will likely overshadow her.

Wonder Woman #800 will release on 20 June 2023 and new Wonder Woman #1 will launch on 5 September 2023.