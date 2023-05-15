Live-action adaptation ‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ of Mike Mignola’s comic wraps filming

The latest Hellboy movie has finished filming just a few weeks after it was announced. Mike Mignola, the creator of Hellboy, said that Bulgarian primary photography for the production was wrapped up. Although exact dates are unknown, it is believed that The Crooked Man began production in April, which means that the movie was only shot for up to seven weeks.

Mignola said, “I wasn’t on set for this one but they have been nice enough to send me dailies and I have to say I have loved what I’ve been seeing. If fans have been waiting for a Hellboy film that is actually an adaptation of one of my stories, I think they are finally going to get one.”

Mignola went on to thank creators saying, “Congratulations to director Brian Taylor and a really wonderful cast – and to co-writer Chris Golden who did so much to figure out how to give the studio what they wanted and still keep true to the heart and soul of The Crooked Man, my favourite of the Hellboy stories.”

Based on the wildly popular comic series by Mignola and Corben, Hellboy finds himself in mid-century Appalachia while hunting the “regional Devil.” As previously said by Mignola, this rendition of the character is the most terrifying live-action project he has ever worked on.

Mignola added, “For years, we’ve been saying, if you’re going to make a Hellboy movie, make it small. And the perfect story to do that with is my personal favorite, The Crooked Man. I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever written. It’s beautifully illustrated by Richard Corben, and it’s a solid story that doesn’t involve a million different characters. Everybody actually agreed from the very beginning, ‘Yes, we want to do that one.’ Budget-wise, it’s good because it’s a lower budget kind of a story. It’s not the Hellboy origin. It’s not Hellboy saving the world. It’s not huge. It’s a subtle, dark, little folk horror story.”

The makers of Hellboy: The Crooked Man have not revealed either the release date of the movie.