disguise recently announced a major upgrade to its cloud platform that streamlines the content review process for distributed teams working with 3D in media and entertainment. Featuring the successful incorporation of Previz, a web-based app used to import, previsualise, and share 3D interactive scenes of any production, the new solution will make it easier than ever before for creatives to iterate and collaborate, no matter where they are located.

“With more people working remotely, and productions being global, we wanted to enable production teams to share more accurate representations of their creative vision and execution with their clients. This seamless workflow for sharing files and projects as well as collaborating simultaneously opens up new possibilities for working together in media and entertainment,” said disguise cloud solutions head Niall Thompson.

“The introduction of Previz to disguise Cloud for 3D visualisation has allowed us to communicate ideas and concepts in a meaningful and visual way that is simple to use and straightforward to create and share. Working with this tool will increase the speed and efficiency of the iterative design process,” said Centerstage design and technology head and disguise cloud user Troy Fujimura.

The Cloud platform is a production hub designed for the media and entertainment industry and it will continue to expand in the upcoming months. With a direct integration, Previz is now connected with disguise Drive, allowing users to conveniently share their 3D visualisations and preview models from all angles and easily make changes while storing, viewing and managing assets in disguise Drive.

Creatives can also leverage a new feature called Share to Previz, which enables users of disguise’s Designer software to export a model of a 3D LED stage, including geometry, textures and a baked version of the timeline, into a shareable link that uploads to their disguise Drive for teams and clients to then preview and comment on.

disguise Cloud enables users to manage multiple file types including 3D, animations, cameras and lighting from its mobile-friendly, web-based interface. With this speedier and simpler design process, production teams can, for example, preview and approve a 3D model of their LED stage content in real time on disguise’s Cloud platform – all before arriving on set.

Previz is now available as part of the disguise Cloud Pro and Studio subscriptions. disguise is currently offering a free 14-day trial for users to get started with Previz.