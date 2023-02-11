Atlantyca Entertainment announced that it has extended its relationship with Future Today, the leader in ad-supported streaming, ranking in the top free channels across every major connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platform. Through this expansion, Future Today will now distribute the first season of its spy-action animated series Berry Bees and the second season of the internationally popular scary-comic adventure Bat Pat, on its flagship kids and family-channel, HappyKids.

Both series are currently available on the highly popular platform broadcast throughout the US and Canada for Berry Bees, while Bat Pat is streamed in US, Canada and UK.

Berry Bees (52 x 12min episodes) is Atlantyca’s high-energy, hilarious, spy show with all the right ingredients. When the world’s top-secret villains unleash their mayhem and the Berry Bees are summoned to the rescue, when the adult spies are simply not suitable for the case, Bobby, Lola and Juliette become mistresses of disguise, secret undercover agents, astute mentalists and martial arts experts who also use awesome berry-themed gadgets to save the day.

Berry Bees, is an international co-production between Atlantyca, SLR Productions, Telegael and Studio Cosmos-Maya, with the participation of Rai Ragazzi and NINE Network.

“Berry Bees and Bat Pat have proven to resonate with kids and families everywhere. Both of these animated shows are wonderful animation supported by strong storytelling, easily captivating young audiences everywhere. We are so excited to be working with the Future Today team again and look forward to sharing these two delightful series with their expansive young audience reach,” said Atlantyca Entertainment distribution manager Alessandra Dematteis.

“We are pleased to partner up again with Atlantyca Entertainment to bring our viewers even more engaging kids’ content. Providing safe and entertaining content to our viewers remains top of mind when determining what series and movies to distribute. These new episodes of Bat Pat and Berry Bees will be sure to captivate viewers wherever they may stream HappyKids,” said Future Today Kids and Family SVP David Di Lorenzo.

Season two of Bat Pat (52 x 12 min episodes) is a co-production with Mondo TV Producciones Canarias with the participation of Rai Ragazzi (Italy) and RTVE (Spain) as broadcasting partners.

Bat Pat follows the spooky and comical animated adventures of Bat Pat and his friends Martin, Leo and Rebecca Silver as they unravel mysteries and cross paths with supernatural creatures of the night in Fogville – a small town that seems to be the centre of all things weird in the world, a veritable magnet to ghosts, mummies, witches and many other supernatural creatures who just need… help! In season two our friends Molly the zombie will travel across the globe on board of Engine 13, a ghostly train, for new supernatural adventures.

Future Today launched its first streaming app on Roku in 2011 and has since experienced more than 85 per cent growth in viewership year-over-year, streaming more than 63 million hours of content each month. The company launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since grown to operate hundreds of content channels with over 110 million app installations, and manages a library of more than 240,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids.