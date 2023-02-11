Nexus Studios recently revealed that their director Fx Goby recently collaborated with Jamie Hewlett for another new music video co-created for the virtual band Gorillaz. The new track Silent Running featuring Adeleye Omotayo builds on previous work done by Hewlett and the Emmy-nominated director, who recently collaborated on Cracker Island featuring Thundercat.

This joint effort is a creatively ambitious project involving prosthetics, pyrotechnics, performance, and intricate visual effects. The live-action and animation-infused video’s sense of scale produced by Nexus Studios, the live-action and animation-infused video’s sense of scale is conveyed through layers of detail, incorporating minuscule carvings on the cave walls, evaporating cult members, and the use of real fire on set.

The musical group changed their original base at Kong Studios in West London to Silverlake, California. With new members on board and new projects they are sporting a new look appearing in stylized 3D done by Nexus Studios.

The hybrid music video has some amazing visual moments. Check out the video here: