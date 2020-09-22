Genius Brands International names Marc Rosenberg as Global Brands president and chief marketing officer

Marc Rosenberg

Genius Brands International, global brand management company, has appointed Marc Rosenberg, a reputed marketer, as Global Brands president and chief marketing officer. Genius Brands creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children.

In his new role, Rosenberg, a highly respected toy industry executive, will oversee worldwide licensing and programme content sales for the company’s growing portfolio of children’s properties.

Former head of marketing at Hasbro Toys and Tiger Electronics, Rosenberg is best known for his role in leading global marketing teams for brands such as Furby, GigaPets, and Hit Clips. More recently, he was the chief marketing officer at Zizzle, where he helped lead product launches for several extremely successful licensed toy lines, including Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, High School Musical, and a number of extremely successful licensed toy lines.

Commenting on this appointment, Genius Brands chairman and CEO Andy Heyward stated, “I have known Marc for 20 years and have witnessed his extraordinary achievements and energy, firsthand. He is one of the most respected executives in the kid’s licensing industry and joins a team of proven achievers at Genius Brands now, who are known for their successes over and over again, across the entertainment food chain. With Rainbow Rangers, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Llama Llama, Stan Lee Universe, and new properties shortly to be announced, his pedigree and leadership will ensure that we maximize revenue generation from the powerful brands we will be bringing to market. His reputation is that of an innovator in the product and marketing arenas. In putting our marketing and global revenue under Marc’s remit, I know we will see all of these important properties flourish. He brings not only his marketing and sales expertise to the company, but also relationships across retail, entertainment, consumer products and more, all of which Genius Brands will showcase across the company’s growing portfolio of brands.”

Rosenberg added, “I have been fortunate to be a part of and lead teams with both tremendous products and incredible people. The central theme of everything that I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of is directly related to the story for each brand and creating a dialogue with each audience in timely and relevant ways. That is particularly the case at Genius Brands where there is a cross-company commitment to bring positive enriching stories for children, and we have so many incredible tools to work with to reach kids today, including our own recently launched Kartoon Channel!”

Rosenberg will continue to own his current Edge Desk business, with the current management operating the day-to-day business with his oversight.